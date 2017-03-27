,, Boney Boy, Sidecar, Jungle ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

It was raining before daybreak and continued till noon.

Around 10 o'clock Boney Boy and I took off for a ride.

By now rain was a drizzle so no big deal as we wanted

an adventure in the jungle, and we got one !

What you see here is the easy part of the road which

soon deteriorated into deep holes and slippery trenches.

Glad this photo was taken here cuz there was no way I could

stop further up the road. We found ourselves in off road dirt

bike trails. With the sidecar this made for a most challenging

situation ! My old trail bike skills came into play ... ;-)

Finally there was maybe a meter of water over a dip in the trail.

So I cranked the bike right while still in motion, mud was flying

like a rooster tail as we flew into a rubber tree plantation.

Wandered through the orchard till we found a trail that led to a

dirt road which led to a narrow paved road with took us home.

FYI: We have red clay here, mixed with water makes it like ice !

When we arrived home a garden hose was used to clean my

body from the waist down, lots of clay stuck to my bare legs,

sandals and shorts. The bike will be cleaned later tomorrow.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

