,, Legs & Monkey ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

At 3:30AM a heavy storm was pounding us with

monsoon type rain whipped up by horizontal winds.

Now I always say "The best time to get a job done

is in the middle of a hurricane.", Private Joke ..... ;-)~

So anyway I take off in an easterly direction with the

scooter/sidecar dancing all over the road. Not as many

trucks passed but the ones who did sent up a large wave

of spray.Pitch black out making it hard to spot the potholes.

Mama was surprised to see me so early but still licked my toes.

With flashlight held in my mouth, arms full of stuff, I made my way

to the bingo room. Every part of me is soaked to the bone .

Both Mama and BTP were looking at their food bowls then

back at me while licking their lips. They were fed .

Poncho hanging outside the door, shirt hanging in front of fan.

Nothing to do but wait out the rain with daylight in a couple hrs.

Bagged up the usual kibble an hot dogs, fruit juice for the nuns

an monthly medications for all the dogs, daylights here time to go .

First stop, puppies, kibble is spread out in their trough. Next on to

the nuns where more kibble is laid out along with meds hidden

in the chunks of hot dogs.Cartons of fresh fruit juice is handed

off to the nuns. With Rocky, Mama and Legs we continue on to

the spirit house.

OK, Now we'll discuss this photo .......................................................

Notice the handrails and red tile to the right, that's the spirit house.

Way back in the distance the pink an green, The Dog Palace.

Large monkey in the tree, he's the alpha male who controls

this corner in front of the spirit house, he's an a-hole !!!

Mama and Rocky are positioned to my immediate left an right.

A-hole monkey runs past Legs and grabs her ear giving it a

hard yank as he makes for the tree. Legs reacts by chasing

him. He in-turn reaches out and slaps Legs in the face.

This is how it works around here. Pretty soon Mama got in on

the action and the monkey simply scooted further up the tree

and tried to pee on them. Rocky never left my side ....... ..... ;-)

Round and round it goes, never ending. This alpha monkey is

quick to charge the dogs, then if they respond aggressively

he scampers up a tree and plays the slap your face game !

When he charges me I charge right back and he's real fast to

get way up a tree cuz he knows I'll bite ! Well not really but he

does know I don't respond like the dogs so he's extra cautious.

See the other monkeys ? There's a bunch of them just casually

sitting around watching the show, no big deal. This never ends.

By 9:15AM 2-Tone was picked up and we took off for the doctor.

Rain had stopped, the temperature and humidity was stifling.

By noon 2-Tone had been inspected, injected and bandage

changed. She will continue to wear her cone a pajamas till

Wednesday of next week, then it's back one more time.

Mid afternoon I pulled into our place where 3 more hooligans

went bananas. Fatigued and filthy from the road so straight

into the shower then right to bed, woke up after 7PM.

It's after midnight now and I'm going back to bed soon and will

answer all the comments when I get up tomorrow morning.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

