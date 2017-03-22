 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Little Stubby, Nurse Nun, Tinker Bell ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Little Stubby, Nurse Nun, Tinker Bell ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Back Story .........................................

 

5AM came real early, 15 minutes later I was on

the road heading in an easterly direction.

Daylight was just breaching the horizon as I

pulled into The Dog Palace.

Did all the same same with all the dogs plus

delivering 10 kilos of kibble and banana bread

muffins. Boney Boy and I picked up the kibble

and banana bread yesterday.

 

This photo is slightly blurry cuz everybody was

moving in a dark area.

Handheld at 1/13th of a second, it is what it is ..;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please,

Taken on March 22, 2017
