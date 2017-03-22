,, Little Stubby, Nurse Nun, Tinker Bell ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
5AM came real early, 15 minutes later I was on
the road heading in an easterly direction.
Daylight was just breaching the horizon as I
pulled into The Dog Palace.
Did all the same same with all the dogs plus
delivering 10 kilos of kibble and banana bread
muffins. Boney Boy and I picked up the kibble
and banana bread yesterday.
This photo is slightly blurry cuz everybody was
moving in a dark area.
Handheld at 1/13th of a second, it is what it is ..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.
.
