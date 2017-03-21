,, Boney Boy, Feed Store ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Yesterday Boney Boy went on a trial run around

town, he did real good riding in the sidecar.

Two times I went into stores where it was easy

to keep an eye on him while in the store.

When leaving our village yesterday there was

about two hundred people marching down a

narrow road chanting and lighting firecrackers.

At one point they parted and we went right through

the middle of them, Boney Boy again did real good.

Today he was excited when he was placed into the

sidecar once again. He knew we were going on

another big adventure. .. ;-)

This time we went all the way to the far end of town.

As you can see here we are at the feed store stocking

up on kibble and a few small items for all the dogs out

at the monkey temple. Tomorrow morning I'll be leaving

early with everything packed on the new scooter ...........

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Boney Boy he

was found at The Dog Palace near death on the same

day Mama had her litter of puppies under The Dog Palace.

We took him straight to the dog doctor where he was check

over very closely. Doctor said he would have been dead

within 24 hours, he was in bad shape. He has lived at our

place ever sense. And yes, he too has been neutered .........

FYI:

The dogs barked nonstop into the early hours of the morning.

This is not like them to do this so we knew something was up.

Word has been put out by the local government that last night

wild elephants had come down from the mountains and entered

the northern edge of our village. Everyone has been warned to

be vigilant, stay home and if the pachyderms are spotted to stay

far far away from them. They kill about one person a month in

our province !

And, don't plan on seeing any of them on my flickr site unless

it's done with a Real Long Lens at great distance.

I maybe crazy, but I'm not completely stupid ..;-)~~~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done