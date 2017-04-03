,, Little Stubby & New Nun ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left before dawn, no drama on the roads.

Did all the same same but different with the

monkey temple dogs.

2-Tone got extra special care as a followup .

Mama, Rocky, BTP, Little Freckles, Pumpkin,

Little Stubby, Tinker Bell, Legs, Anna, DJ,

Angel Eyes, 2-Tone, Boo Boo, MAD Dog,

plus 4 unnamed dogs that also live here all

got a sufficient amount of attention.

I can feel The New Nun blooming like a new

flower. Smiling and playing with the dogs as

before she stayed under the bungalow most

of the time gathering rocks and pulling many

unwanted weeds.

This was and is my goal, making sure she feels

wanted and showing her that she has a special

place out here in this crazy jungle.

A few months ago she wasn't a nun but a civilian

dumped here by adults that no longer wanted to

care for her as their lives were much more important.

The occasional small gift, some personal attention plus

interacting with the K9's and she has found a comfortable

place on this spinning planet we all call home. The dogs

aren't stupid, they know she has a warm heart and a lost

soul which they will help her reclaim, one smile at a time... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

Done