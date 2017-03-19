,, 2-Tone & Friends ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Left at 5AM, arrived before daylight.
No drama on the roads going both ways.
Did all the same same with Mama, BTP and
Rocky. Performed maintenance on Mama, filled
in the dings an divots with antibiotic medications.
Around 7AM with all cargo pockets filled with
bags of kibble and meat we took off 4 the nuns.
Crossed the cement walking bridge, took a right
and fed the small puppies. Continued on stopping
at the nuns place in order to check on Pumpkins
wound. Handed off more antibiotic medication to
the nuns for Pumpkin.With Rocky, Mama and Legs
in tow we kept right on going towards the spirit
house. Few monkeys caused us any problems but
still there was a number of them hanging around.
OK, After everybody was given their share of quality
attention we headed back towards The Leroy Crews
Turf and the unruly Hooligans ... ;-)~~~
Rocky charged right into the center of the Hooligans
full of authority. DJ flattened out on the ground then
rolled over on his back. Rocky was good with that,
then wandered back to the boundary line where he
laid down with Little Freckles lying beside him.
The workers and the monk were reminded that I would
be back at 9AM to pickup 2-Tone for her trip back to the
dog doctor. And that is exactly what happened.
Doctor did his thing, cleaned the large hole in her belly,
replaced the bandages then gave her antibiotic shots.
2-Tone will continue to wear her pajamas and cone for
another 5 days. On Friday the 24th she will once again
return to the dog doctor for the same same but different.
By 2PM I was home in the shower .. ;-)
Tomorrow is my day for rest and scooter/sidecar repair.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.