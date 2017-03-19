,, 2-Tone & Friends ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left at 5AM, arrived before daylight.

No drama on the roads going both ways.

Did all the same same with Mama, BTP and

Rocky. Performed maintenance on Mama, filled

in the dings an divots with antibiotic medications.

Around 7AM with all cargo pockets filled with

bags of kibble and meat we took off 4 the nuns.

Crossed the cement walking bridge, took a right

and fed the small puppies. Continued on stopping

at the nuns place in order to check on Pumpkins

wound. Handed off more antibiotic medication to

the nuns for Pumpkin.With Rocky, Mama and Legs

in tow we kept right on going towards the spirit

house. Few monkeys caused us any problems but

still there was a number of them hanging around.

OK, After everybody was given their share of quality

attention we headed back towards The Leroy Crews

Turf and the unruly Hooligans ... ;-)~~~

Rocky charged right into the center of the Hooligans

full of authority. DJ flattened out on the ground then

rolled over on his back. Rocky was good with that,

then wandered back to the boundary line where he

laid down with Little Freckles lying beside him.

The workers and the monk were reminded that I would

be back at 9AM to pickup 2-Tone for her trip back to the

dog doctor. And that is exactly what happened.

Doctor did his thing, cleaned the large hole in her belly,

replaced the bandages then gave her antibiotic shots.

2-Tone will continue to wear her pajamas and cone for

another 5 days. On Friday the 24th she will once again

return to the dog doctor for the same same but different.

By 2PM I was home in the shower .. ;-)

Tomorrow is my day for rest and scooter/sidecar repair.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

