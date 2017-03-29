,, No Cone 2-Tone, ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

You guessed it, by 5:15AM the bike has been packed

and I'm headed in an easterly direction. Pitch black out.

No real road drama but there is an issue that we'll talk

about right here.

About 3/4's the way to the monkey temple there's been

"one" kilometer of straight road that's taken 3 months to

finish, well, still needs the center line and fog line paint.

All's they did was a resurface of 2 lanes. Problem being

with all the truck traffic they kick up a huge amount of

dust and sand. Think off it as a sand storm in the Sahara

Desert. Not only do you get sandblasted but your eyes

fill up with sand, dust, rocks and gravel.Dust mask does

very little so ya take short breaths. Still with me here ?

Pulled into The Dog Palace and, "No Mama" .....................

Hate it when this happens ! The bingo room was opened,

one speed fan plugged in, sorted a few things out then

took off for the roof. Why the roof you ask ?

Simple, a loud sharp whistle was sent out in all 4 directions.

Soon enough Mama came racing up the stairs followed by

her son Rocket Man Rocky, I'm OK now, everything's in order.

Couple minutes later BTP makes a showing and the chase

games begin. If your not familiar with the chase game rules

there pretty simple. Mama slams into you then takes off an

you're required to chase her until she says stop chasing me.

Made our way down the stairs an back to the bingo room

where bowls were filled, water was changed and more bags

of kibble an meat were prepared for all the other dogs.

It's daylight out now but the sky looks dark an menacing .

First stop is the puppies where Little Freckles lives, food

is put in their trough then it's on to the the nuns to check in.

Picked up Legs and with Rocky and Mama we head for the

spirit house. Did the same same, no different ... ;-)

Half an hour later we're heading back stopping once again

at the nuns place to mess with Pumpkin, Little Stubby

an Tinker Bell, Anna isn't very social today, no big deal.

So from here the next stop is at The Leroy Crews Turf where

the Hooligans are waiting. 2-Tone, Angel Eyes, Boo Boo and

DJ go nuts soon as they see me coming. They race out to the

boundary line then see Rocky. All of them do an about face and retreat in an un-orderly fashion. Rocky, Mama and Freckles

lay down right on the boundary line an wait my return as they

keep a close eye on me.

First a large bag of food is spread out for them and boy do they

go to town gobbling it all up.There's a second bag that's going

to be used as a trick.

OK, Now we'll talk about this photo ...............................................

I walk over to where the head monk is sitting in his lounge

and take a position at the cement table. By now the dogs had

finished the first batch of food. Second bag is retrieved from

the brown cloth bag you can see on the table. Have to use

the cloth bag now as my cargo pockets can't carry the whole

load that's required . Small portion of kibble is dribbled on the

ground at my feet. When 2-Tone was busy with the kibble I

reached out and took hold of her. Already had a knife in my

hand an in one second her pajamas were cut off. Still holding

her I reached under her belly and pulled the bandage off.

Next the plastic twine that attached the cone to her collar was

cut an off came the cone. Flipped her onto her back and applied

antibiotic cream where the hole had been, it's all healed now.

Soon as she was released from my grip 2-Tone grabbed her

pajamas and shook them for all it was worth then threw them

back down on the ground. They were retrieved and placed

into the plastic bag along with the bandage and pieces of the

red twine used to secure the cone to her collar. She's Happy.

See the bird cages in the back off to the left ?

There's mynah birds in there jabbering up a storm in Thai.

If ya walk up to the cages and talk to them they won't say

a word. Soon as ya turn to walk away they start in and won't

shut up.

It's like they have a private joke, and the jokes on you .. ;-)~~~

Went back to the bingo room and did maintenance on Mama.

By noon lightning, thunder and a real dark sky was moving in

from the Cambodian border, not good, I hit the road in a

westerly direction as small rain drops started coming down.

Half way home I see another storm coming out of the gulf to

my left, which meant I'm on borrowed time. Closer to the town

that our village borders I notice most of the cars have their

headlights on cuz it's so dark out from the in coming storm.

Once again small rain drops hit my face and the dark clouds

are moving way way fast. I'm winging it in an attempt to just

make it home before the sky opens up .

Almost made it, 50 meters before our driveway a deluge of

huge raindrops hits me. Turn onto our driveway with another

150 metes to go. Came flying in and parked under dry cover.

Our three dogs refused to come out in that kind of rain but

they were real quick to race into the house and stay dry ..;-)

Pealed off my water soaked clothes on the porch and headed

straight for the shower. Placed the Think Tank camera bag in

front of a fan which dried the surface real fast. Inside was

perfectly dry, unlike me .

So there ya go, another day at the office, thanks for stopping by.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

