,, Rockys Talk-en ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Rocky's so happy after chasing off a bunch of primates.

He ran back up the stairs and had to tell me about the

whole adventure.

You can see Legs down below, Mama's sitting beside me.

This photo was taken at the spirit house.

