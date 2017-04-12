,, Pumpkin ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Pumpkin, always the silly clown .. ;-)~

Did an early run out to double check on Mama.

Gave her all the medications the doctor prescribed.

All the wounds were tended to with antibiotic cream.

Little Freckles is 95% better with her pink belly rash.

Legs, Rocky and Mama went for our regular walk to

the spirit house.The Hooligans were also cared for.

Everybody was taken care of including the nuns.

By 10AM I was back on the road again heading home

before the next rain storm hits. Thanks 4 dropping by.

PS:

Most likely I'll be back out there tomorrow morning

to monitor Mama and giver her special medications.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done