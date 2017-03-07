,, 2-Tone ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Left early, arrived early, Mama was waiting.
Took care of BTP and Mama while filling a
number of special feed bags. Soon we were
over at The Leroy Crews Turf where a bunch of
excited Hooligans were going absolutely nuts ..;-)
Pointed at the calendar, made a scissor like motion
with my fingers while pointing at 2-Tone. Held up 9
fingers indicating 9 o'clock. They knew exactly what
I was saying, they've been patiently waiting.
Glanced to my left, spotted Rocky inside the boundary
line, DJ was laying on his back in total submission to him.
With BTP, Mama and Freckles in tow we picked up Rocky
and head towards the nuns place. Laid out some kibble for
the little puppies as we passed. Legs joined us on the way to
the spirit house as Freckles an BTP lingered and didn't want to
pass the nuns place. Why ? Cuz MAD Dog scares them to death.
At 9 o'clock sharp the scooter/sidecar pulled into The Leroy
Crews Turf. Stopped right in front of the head monk who was
sitting in his chair, his hand was holding 2-Tone by her collar.
Attached the leash and carried her into the sidecar, she's
very nervous. My left hand never left her head and neck
all the way to the dog doctors clinic. Remember I had
made a new rule ? No camera gear when transporting a dog
that had never ridden in the sidecar. Well I broke my own rule.
But, this was thought out beforehand. Notice the 35mm 1.8 lens
was attached to a D300. Figured if the Nikkor 17-55 2.8 was
left at home the 35mm would be no big deal due to being so
light weight. That was ok but, a lot of photo ops were missed.
The camera work I do out here in the jungle definitely needs
to be a zoom type lens.
In a few hours 2-Tone will be picked up an returned to the
monkey temple. That will put me back home at 8:PM +or-.
As usual she will return to the clinic two more times for a ck-up
and bandage change. 3rd time the stitches will be removed.
Noon o'clock right now and I need to make breakfast ......... ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.