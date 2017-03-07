,, 2-Tone ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left early, arrived early, Mama was waiting.

Took care of BTP and Mama while filling a

number of special feed bags. Soon we were

over at The Leroy Crews Turf where a bunch of

excited Hooligans were going absolutely nuts ..;-)

Pointed at the calendar, made a scissor like motion

with my fingers while pointing at 2-Tone. Held up 9

fingers indicating 9 o'clock. They knew exactly what

I was saying, they've been patiently waiting.

Glanced to my left, spotted Rocky inside the boundary

line, DJ was laying on his back in total submission to him.

With BTP, Mama and Freckles in tow we picked up Rocky

and head towards the nuns place. Laid out some kibble for

the little puppies as we passed. Legs joined us on the way to

the spirit house as Freckles an BTP lingered and didn't want to

pass the nuns place. Why ? Cuz MAD Dog scares them to death.

At 9 o'clock sharp the scooter/sidecar pulled into The Leroy

Crews Turf. Stopped right in front of the head monk who was

sitting in his chair, his hand was holding 2-Tone by her collar.

Attached the leash and carried her into the sidecar, she's

very nervous. My left hand never left her head and neck

all the way to the dog doctors clinic. Remember I had

made a new rule ? No camera gear when transporting a dog

that had never ridden in the sidecar. Well I broke my own rule.

But, this was thought out beforehand. Notice the 35mm 1.8 lens

was attached to a D300. Figured if the Nikkor 17-55 2.8 was

left at home the 35mm would be no big deal due to being so

light weight. That was ok but, a lot of photo ops were missed.

The camera work I do out here in the jungle definitely needs

to be a zoom type lens.

In a few hours 2-Tone will be picked up an returned to the

monkey temple. That will put me back home at 8:PM +or-.

As usual she will return to the clinic two more times for a ck-up

and bandage change. 3rd time the stitches will be removed.

Noon o'clock right now and I need to make breakfast ......... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

