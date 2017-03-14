,, Tinker Bell ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

This will be short, then an article is included

from a publication here in Thailand.

Today was spent preparing for tomorrows run

out to see all the dogs at the monkey temple.

Remember 2-Tone will be taken back to see

the dog doctor once again.Gun-ah be a long

day. Alright here's the info on this photo.

From the left is Muscle Nuns bungalow.

Background, across the swamp is The Dog

Palace. Mad Dog is at the bottom of the photo.

On our right is Tinker Bell up on The Nurse Nuns

porch talk-in up a storm .

.....................................................................................................................

Dog saved from Thai butcher thriving in US

18 Mar 2017 at 15:52

WRITER: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEWELL, NEW JERSEY: A dog rescued from the dinner table but left with half a face in Thailand has found a new home in the United States and is thriving, say its owners.

Karen Quigley and Michelle Weirich raised more than $11,000 through a fundraising website to adopt and care for the two-year-old mixed-breed dog, named Teresa. A man had unsuccessfully tried to butcher the animal for food in January before it was rescued. Details of where the incident took place were not available.

"Unfortunately in Thailand people do eat dog meat, and a person had a machete and he was trying to cut her head off," Quigley said.

Catching, selling and killing dogs for meat is not illegal in Thailand, but exporting them without an official certificate is. Dog meat is in fact not popular in Thailand but is considered a delicacy in Vietnam.

Teresa was left without a nose and parts of her top jaw. The money paid for her travel and surgery to remove teeth and mend her tongue.

Teresa is doing well at Quigley's home in Sewell. She does everything a normal dog would do, Quigley told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

"She can do everything and that's what's so remarkable about Teresa," Quigley said. "She's so amazing because she's really so happy. She wakes up happy. She loves to run in the yard.''

The animal's surgeon, Dr John Lewis, said the animal was doing well other than having some cosmetic issues.

"She can always breathe through her mouth, but the fact she can breathe through her nose just increases her quality of life. She's able to eat and drink, can play with toys, so that's the important thing," he said.

Quigley eventually wants to get Teresa certified as a therapy animal so that she can comfort disfigured patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Jon&Crew.

