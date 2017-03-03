,, Sabre-Rattling ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Don't panic or get weird on me here.
This is the same same, no different !
Primate tried to clip me, 3 Amigos
took offense an chased-em up a pole.
No blood was drawn only hurt feelings .
To my right there's a couple hundred more
monkeys same as on my left, same same....
OK, now lets backup to this mornings trip out to
the monkey temple with the scooter/sidecar which
was packed full of dog stuff.
Today's plan is to get Angel Eyes into the dog doctor
and have her stitches taken out. That took place and
all is fine in her life now.
Another point that has been made several times .....
Thailand's roads are considered the second most
dangerous in the world only surpassed by war torn
Libya !
As I'm putt-en down the main road with many large
trucks passing me on the right. I'm on the one meter
wide shoulder and the semis are passing within an
arms reach, still with me here ?
Out of nowhere a pickup pulls out onto the shoulder
aimed straight at me going the wrong way. Happened
so fast I swerved, luckily there was just enough room
that the semi next to me missed. But, the pickup broke
the broom-head that sticks out from the side of the sidecar.
His front bumper hit the shock absorber on the sidecar causing
the whole rig to dance back an forth like a crab walking sideways.
More like a wild bull ride at the rodeo !!!
Once I got it under control the pickup was gone.
Side wheel was fine as was the frame so I continued on to
The Dog Palace.
The mangled shock is expensive and will need to be replaced soon....;-(
First stop was at the nuns where a few supplies were handed off.
Continued on to The Leroy Crews Turf and fed the Hooligans.
Circled back to The Dog Palace and took care of Mama an BTP.
Filled my cargo pockets with four very full bags of kibble and
chopped hot dogs. Headed back to the nuns, feeding the
puppies on the way. Picked up Rocky an Legs at the nuns.
Wandering through hordes of primates on the way to the
spirit house where this obnoxious monkey tried to take a
bite out of my ass thinking he'd grab a bag for himself.
Well that didn't work out for him as you can see.Couple
others tried but never got very close thanks to my
bodyguards ....;-)~~~
Angel Eyes was ready to leave at 9:30 after a big run in the
jungle. Not far from the monkey temple we are cruising slowly
on a narrow road with blind curves when a low-ridding truck
with stereo blasting came screeching around a curve on our
side. Slammed on the brakes while yanking my right leg up
and out of the way. I knew he was going to hit me hard !
When my leg came up my right foot was sticking out due to throwing my body sideways to the left. My foot hit his mirror !
If we had been two seconds earlier we wouldn't be talking now.
And as usual here in Thailand he never stopped !
By noon we had left the clinic and headed back in an easterly
direction towards Cambodia, monkey temple being our target.
4 clicks down the road, still with traffic flying past on the right
I see another pickup slam on his brakes as pieces of glass an
plastic are shooting out from under the truck.
I went real slow trying to avoid the other vehicles slamming
on their brakes as well. Once we had come up along side the now stopped truck there was another motorcycle and rider in
many pieces stuffed under the front of said truck.
Like I've said repeatedly, these roads aren't for the faint of heart.
I'm not through yet either. Less then a click from the monkey
temple Angel Eyes an I are just rolling down the jungle road
lined by banana trees with bunches of bananas hanging .
Slowed nearly to a full stop, plan was to cut a bunch and let
them drop into the sidecar then deliver them to the temple.
There was two women walking towards me about 30 meters
out front. I'd hand then a couple bucks for the fruit even though
they most likely knew who I was and where the bananas were
going. Just the right thing to do in my opinion.
Out of no where a 2 1/2 meter Cobra comes crawling out from
under one of the banana trees stretching itself across the road
right behind me. Threw the scooter in gear and split while
signaling the two woman . They nodded, FYI, these are two
farm girls. I figure the snake was cooked for a late lunch....;-)
Angel Eyes was delivered and I took off for home.
Arrived just after 2 PM exhausted and in need of
a shower and food. Tomorrow will be a day off ......
Just another day at the office ..... The End .
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
