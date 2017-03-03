,, Sabre-Rattling ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story

Don't panic or get weird on me here.

This is the same same, no different !

Primate tried to clip me, 3 Amigos

took offense an chased-em up a pole.

No blood was drawn only hurt feelings .

To my right there's a couple hundred more

monkeys same as on my left, same same....

OK, now lets backup to this mornings trip out to

the monkey temple with the scooter/sidecar which

was packed full of dog stuff.

Today's plan is to get Angel Eyes into the dog doctor

and have her stitches taken out. That took place and

all is fine in her life now.

Another point that has been made several times .....

Thailand's roads are considered the second most

dangerous in the world only surpassed by war torn

Libya !

As I'm putt-en down the main road with many large

trucks passing me on the right. I'm on the one meter

wide shoulder and the semis are passing within an

arms reach, still with me here ?

Out of nowhere a pickup pulls out onto the shoulder

aimed straight at me going the wrong way. Happened

so fast I swerved, luckily there was just enough room

that the semi next to me missed. But, the pickup broke

the broom-head that sticks out from the side of the sidecar.

His front bumper hit the shock absorber on the sidecar causing

the whole rig to dance back an forth like a crab walking sideways.

More like a wild bull ride at the rodeo !!!

Once I got it under control the pickup was gone.

Side wheel was fine as was the frame so I continued on to

The Dog Palace.

The mangled shock is expensive and will need to be replaced soon....;-(

First stop was at the nuns where a few supplies were handed off.

Continued on to The Leroy Crews Turf and fed the Hooligans.

Circled back to The Dog Palace and took care of Mama an BTP.

Filled my cargo pockets with four very full bags of kibble and

chopped hot dogs. Headed back to the nuns, feeding the

puppies on the way. Picked up Rocky an Legs at the nuns.

Wandering through hordes of primates on the way to the

spirit house where this obnoxious monkey tried to take a

bite out of my ass thinking he'd grab a bag for himself.

Well that didn't work out for him as you can see.Couple

others tried but never got very close thanks to my

bodyguards ....;-)~~~

Angel Eyes was ready to leave at 9:30 after a big run in the

jungle. Not far from the monkey temple we are cruising slowly

on a narrow road with blind curves when a low-ridding truck

with stereo blasting came screeching around a curve on our

side. Slammed on the brakes while yanking my right leg up

and out of the way. I knew he was going to hit me hard !

When my leg came up my right foot was sticking out due to throwing my body sideways to the left. My foot hit his mirror !

If we had been two seconds earlier we wouldn't be talking now.

And as usual here in Thailand he never stopped !

By noon we had left the clinic and headed back in an easterly

direction towards Cambodia, monkey temple being our target.

4 clicks down the road, still with traffic flying past on the right

I see another pickup slam on his brakes as pieces of glass an

plastic are shooting out from under the truck.

I went real slow trying to avoid the other vehicles slamming

on their brakes as well. Once we had come up along side the now stopped truck there was another motorcycle and rider in

many pieces stuffed under the front of said truck.

Like I've said repeatedly, these roads aren't for the faint of heart.

I'm not through yet either. Less then a click from the monkey

temple Angel Eyes an I are just rolling down the jungle road

lined by banana trees with bunches of bananas hanging .

Slowed nearly to a full stop, plan was to cut a bunch and let

them drop into the sidecar then deliver them to the temple.

There was two women walking towards me about 30 meters

out front. I'd hand then a couple bucks for the fruit even though

they most likely knew who I was and where the bananas were

going. Just the right thing to do in my opinion.

Out of no where a 2 1/2 meter Cobra comes crawling out from

under one of the banana trees stretching itself across the road

right behind me. Threw the scooter in gear and split while

signaling the two woman . They nodded, FYI, these are two

farm girls. I figure the snake was cooked for a late lunch....;-)

Angel Eyes was delivered and I took off for home.

Arrived just after 2 PM exhausted and in need of

a shower and food. Tomorrow will be a day off ......

Just another day at the office ..... The End .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

