,, Rocky, Monk, Tinker Bell ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Rain and wind had stopped before I left.

Daybreak was still an hour away as the

scooter made it's way down the road.

Ms Mama, BTP and Little Freckles were all

waiting for me at the head of the driveway.

After the first phase of feeding was over we

took off. Numerous food bags were stashed

in my cargo pockets as well as in the cloth bag

that carried special items for the nuns.

A small container with antibiotic cream is in my

pocket with extra q-tips too.

All the dogs were cared for and are doing fine.

Thursday and Friday I was on the road in heavy

rain an wind. Had a meeting with immigration's

in a town a very long ways away, 3 hr each way !

Didn't want to go today, but I did. Next is breakfast

then a long nap. Tomorrow I stay home and rest up.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

