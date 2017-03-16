,, Flying Monkeys ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Arrived at The Dog Palace just before 5AM.

On the way out a pickup truck traveling at

"Very" high speed hit the back of a 10 wheel

truck loaded with rubber tree logs about 100

meters in front of me.Took the pickup trucks

cab right off ! You've heard me say it before

so I won't repeat myself again !

Upon my early arrival Mama and BTP were

quite surprised to see me. It won't be light out

till just after 6AM.Took my time feeding these

two plus making up some special feed bags.

BTW: I have one 18" florescent light in the

bingo room so I plugged in the tea pot, pulled

out a paperback and relaxed with Mama curled

at my feet.

Remember 2-Tone sees the doctor today ..........

Around 6:45AM we took off for the nuns place.

After crossing the cement walking bridge we

took a right turn stopping at the puppies place.

One of the feed bags was emptied into their

trough. I hung around for a few minutes to ward

off any monkeys, Mama helped out with that.

Next stop is at the the bungalow where the new

nun lives. As I walked up she opened a pair of

old wooden window shutters and greeted me with

a warm Thai Smile. I in-turn greeted her with my

own friendly smile. After reaching into another

cloth bag hanging over my left shoulder a gift of

two fresh squeezed containers of orange juice

were handed to her. Her Thai Smile grew even

larger as she politely thanked me in Thai using my

Thai Title, I have a new friend ......... ;-)

Next stop, the nuns bungalows where more needed

supplies are to be dropped off. And, Pumpkins wounds

are to be addressed, they look better.

Now Little Stubby has a new leg wound so that too was

taken care of with the same meds used on Pumpkin.

Next destination is the spirit house where this photo was

recorded while in route.

But first let me explain how this goes down ........................

The dogs can be walking through any number of monkeys

without giving anyone of them a second thought.No Big Deal.

But then one of them makes a snide remark or shows any

kind of aggression and all hell breaks loose.

For the most part it's all a big game of huffing an bluffing .

But it can also turn deadly once either-side pushes it to far.

Here the large alpha monkey knows the dogs won't climb

the tree so he keeps slapping Mama face just to piss her off.

The flying monkey tried to slap Rocks face but nearly lost a

hand in doing so, that's why he took flight. On an On it Goes.

This type of monkey business takes place on a daily basis

whether I'm there or not.That's why I spend a lot of time repairing

damage done to the dogs while I'm gone.Just part of the deal.

9AM sharp I picked up 2-Tone and headed for the dog doctor.

There's a large bloody hole next to her stitches.I'm not happy !

Didn't get out of the clinic till noon thirty after the doctor worked

on her for sometime. She now wears a complete body stocking

and her cone. She goes back this Sunday the 19th.

By 2:30 I had arrived home and made some breakfast.

So there ya go a small slice of life in the jungles of Thailand.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

