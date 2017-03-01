,, Pumpkin, a Sweetheart ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

When Pumpkin was dumped here in this brutal an

unforgiving environment, she was maybe a month old.

She was also suffering from a severe case of mange and

intestinal parasites. Fleas an ticks covered her open sores.

For those of you who donate funds to this cause, Pumpkin

is a beautiful result of your gracious support. Her pleasing

personality along with her silky like fur all from medications

purchased from those donations.She arrived in constant pain

and was suffering greatly, that has all been put to an end from

your support.

Not only Pumpkin has been saved but a long list of others too.

Friday Angel Eyes returns for her 3rd trip to the dog doctor.

Her stitches will be removed and she will be free of the oh so common gang rape that these female street dog suffer from !

Sometime next week 2-Tone will go in for her turn being spayed.

Now this plan is only, and if, the head monk is ready but I think

he is more than ready to save his special companions.

Today all the dogs were given their monthly medications for heart-

worm, fleas/tics and a host of internal parasites. I was able to

find 2 months supply but it is getting very difficult . This medication

cost $50 USD a month. But without it survival in the tropics is

cut short, especially from heart-worms. Deadly Parasite !!!

Tomorrow will be spent gathering more dog stuff then Friday

it's back to the same same but slightly different.

Monday and Tuesday was cancelled because No# 1 Wife was able

to come home after 2 weeks at the Bangkok cancer hospital caring

for her brother.

She'll be gone for another 2 weeks so I'm batch-en it again.

Thank you again for your donations and for your comments.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done