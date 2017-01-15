,, Rocky, Jungle ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Yesterdays activities left me fatigued but our goal

was reached. Angel Eyes has been spayed.

Sunday she will once again return to the clinic for

a checkup and bandage change.

Then in 3 more days she will return to have the

stitches removed. Things could change of course

but that's the schedule as of right now. That will be

3 round trips on a most dangerous of roads.

Not complaining, just stating the facts.

In a few more weeks 2-Tone will go through this same

same routine. She too will be spayed. And, that plan

could also change but we are always moving forward.

Please remember, this is all done from your generous

donations. A heartfelt thank you 4 that .....;-)

OK, Lets talk about this photo of Rocky ............................

We're on the side of the monkey mountain, Mama and

BTP are zipping around having big crazy fun .

See what looks like a cement building behind Rocky ?

Well it is, built over 40 years ago but never finished

when the head monk at that time died, building stopped.

Inside there's two toilets, squatters, knee killers for sure!

And it appears they have never been put 2 use. Obviously

they were built for monks that would've been living here.

Many song birds are singing from the trees while monkeys

are sending out an alert warning of monsters approaching.

Today and tomorrow will be spent doing re-supply and

some repair on the scooter/sidecar.Comes with the job.

Mama and all the Hooligans are doing just fine. The nuns

and monks will fill in the gaps in my absence.

But, Sunday, it will be back to the same same but different.

By daybreak I'll already be in motion heading in an easterly

direction towards Cambodia. Sidecar will be loaded with stuff.

Once again, thank you all for your ongoing support .......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

