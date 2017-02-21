,, Rocky, Nurse Nun, Pumpkin ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left early and arrived early. Took care of Mama.

30 minutes later we are on The Leroy Crews Turf.

Big bag of special food is laid out and all of the

Hooligans go nuts.

Here's important news so pay close attention please.

This morning Angel Eyes was acting aggressive towards

2-Tone, like way aggressive. What's that mean you ask ?

Well lets go over this by the numbers.........

A-Eyes is always a sweetheart causing no problems for

anybody ever. So, IMHO it says she's getting moody and

about to start her heat cycle !

Schedule for early March spay has been changed to

Thursday this week. Wednesday the dog doctor is closed.

Plan is to still spay 2-Tone early March but for A-Eyes there

is no time to wait .Time is of the essence !

OK, Lets move along. Next Mama and I left the Hooligans,

who all live on The Leroy Crews Turf in front of the cave.

Picked up Rocky, who is patiently waiting just on the other

side of the boundary line, just like his Dad used to do.

Passed the little puppies, who all wanted attention, passed

the nuns place on the way to the spirit house.

Now here's the strange part, No Monkeys !

That's right no monkeys even at the spirit house, real weird.

My guess is they were all still up high in the jungle, a guess ?

On the way back we stopped to see Pumpkin and feel her

extremely soft fur. I mean like really really soft fur.

And as always she's acting all shy and funny while she talks

to us then hides her head. Tail never stops wagging ... ;-)

So there ya go, an executive decision has been made.

Angel Eyes will be spayed on Thursday, today is Tuesday .

Just got off the phone with no# 1 wife, who is in Bangkok

at the cancer hospital with her brother.

She will call the nuns, they will double check with the monk

to make sure this is going to workout with their plans too.

If any problems, we'll re-adjust but still move foreword.

It's Noon thirty and time to make my breakfast now .... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

