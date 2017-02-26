,, Angel Eyes ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left home extra early, arrived real early at The Dog Palace.

Don't want to sound redundant but all the same same stuff

was taken care of with Mama & BTP.

Today Angel Eyes is going back to the dog doctor for a

checkup and bandage change. She's doing very well...;-)

March 3rd she goes back for the stitches to be removed.

Once that chore is completed 2-Tone will be up to bat

sometime around March 8th or there after.

While sitting at the clinic I noticed something that made me

smile. There's 30+ people with many dogs waiting in chairs.

Just as many people and dogs are waiting outside. One wall

has three roll-ups making it an open air affair with fans moving

the air around. My wait is slightly over 1 1/2 hours. Actual time

with the doctor is maybe 10 minutes or less. His assistants have

the dog prepped for him. Bandage change, check her vital signs

and we're done.

So what I noticed while sitting in a blue plastic chair in front

of a fan is this. 90% of the people, children included had

their heads down and thumbs busy on a screen of some

digital devise in their hands. I on the other hand had a well

worn paperback book, now that's real old school .................

Notice a pair of paws under the head monks recliner ?

That's Boo Boo laughing up a storm at Angel Eyes and

her newly acquired "Cone" ......;-)~~~

Rocky, Mama, Legs & I went down to the spirit house.

Some photos will be posted tomorrow.

Right now it's 1: 40 in the afternoon and I need to make

something to eat, actually it'll be my breakfast.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done