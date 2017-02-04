,, Reflections ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

No# 1 caring for the puppies with her gentle hands.

Mama watching her 6 as Rocky stands beside me.

What you don't see is a large no# of primates keeping

their distance not wanting to feel the wrath of the K9's.

The golden reflection you see on the tiles is Buddha

up on the side of the mountain.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done