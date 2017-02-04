,, Little Stubby, Pumpkin & No# 1 Wife ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Packed the sidecar last night in anticipation 4 today.
Left early, arrived early, did all the same same.
No camera was on board due to my new rule.
When a new dog is riding in the sidecar both
hands must remain free at all times, period !
9AM Angel Eyes was loaded into the sidecar and off
we went to the dog doctor. She's a good rider..........;-)
It's noon right now and at 6PM Angel Eyes will be
picked up wearing a cone and freshly spayed.
Then, returned to the head monk .
Plan to be back home around 8PM + or -.
Thank you all for all your support.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.