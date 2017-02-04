,, Little Stubby, Pumpkin & No# 1 Wife ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Packed the sidecar last night in anticipation 4 today.

Left early, arrived early, did all the same same.

No camera was on board due to my new rule.

When a new dog is riding in the sidecar both

hands must remain free at all times, period !

9AM Angel Eyes was loaded into the sidecar and off

we went to the dog doctor. She's a good rider..........;-)

It's noon right now and at 6PM Angel Eyes will be

picked up wearing a cone and freshly spayed.

Then, returned to the head monk .

Plan to be back home around 8PM + or -.

Thank you all for all your support.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done