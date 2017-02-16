,, Rocky, Mama, Legs ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

See the red up on the boulders behind the dogs ?

That's the spirit house. Behind me is the mangrove

swamp. This is the very first time any of the dogs have

crossed this bridge. As you can see here they're being

quite cautious. Their expressions tell the whole story.. ;-)

Today the scooter/sidecar is being prepped for tomorrow.

Angel Eyes will be taken to the dog doctor to be spayed.

I'll arrive at The Dog Palace early as usual, caring for many

of the dogs. Then around 9AM Angel Eyes will be loaded

into the sidecar and taken to the clinic. That puts me back

home around noon. She'll be picked up at the clinic at 6PM

and returned to the monkey temple where the head monk

will be waiting for his baby.

Maybe I'll make it home by 8PM + or - where 3 more dogs

will be awaiting my timely arrival .

Just read an article,

"Magical Numbers – The Myth of 67,000 Puppies"

Doesn't matter if these numbers are accurate or not ?

It's through your donations an effort to spay an neuter

is being made to reduce any pain an suffering 4 these

street dogs dumped here in the unforgiving jungle.

For that I thank you from the bottom of my heart ....... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

