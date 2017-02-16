,, Mama, Rocky, Legs, Swamp ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Back Story .........................................
Lots to talk about today so we'll skip right to being here.
Once Mama was cared for, feeding, brushing and applying
antibacterial meds to her fresh dings and divots we took off.
Cargo pockets are stuffed full of bags filled with chopped
hot dogs, chicken, kibble an rice. Two bags under my shirt.
Crossed the cement walking bridge where we picked up
Rocky while trying not to step on the little puppies that are
zipping around full of excitement.
Took a hard left which takes us straight towards the area
referred to as "The Leroy Crews Turf".
Now all the Hooligans that live there are running full blast
towards the boundary line. Barking, yelling and acting like
complete fools !
Mama and Rocky are also running full blast towards all the
Hooligans who had stopped at the boundary line.
Now once the hooligans realized Rocky wasn't going to slow
down they did a quick retreat regrouping 20 meters to the
rear. That satisfied Rocky who slowly did a bid U-turn while
Mama stayed glued to my left leg as I continued forward.
First big bag is opened and spread out for a bunch of drooling
K9 mouths.
Now here's a sad side note:
Mr Tuff Guy is no longer with us ........... R.I.P. Mr Tuff Guy.
Mama and I leave The Leroy Crews Turf, picked up Rocky
who is just on the other side of the boundary line.
Today's goal is return to the spirit house for another photo
op with the primates. Waved at the nuns as we passed by.
Noticed the number of monkeys lurking about was not as
many as we saw a couple days ago.Maybe 200 total, + or -.
OK, Now we'll discuss this photo.
Rocky for some odd reason started barking at the water then
jumping in while taking large bites. At first I figured there might
be a snake or some other type of monster hiding just under the surface. Soon it was obvious he was just having big fun
being silly. He'd spin circles, bark, jump back in, bite, shake
his head then do it all over again. Mama finally bit his butt an
told him to behave. He did it one more time cuz it was just to
much fun .. ;-)~~~
If ya draw a line straight off the end of his nose it leads to the
spirit house, so ya know where we're at.
From here we do a 180 degree turn, cross the road and head
into the mangrove swamp.
This backstory will continue on in photo no# 2 of 2.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
