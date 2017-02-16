,, Mama, Rocky, Legs, Swamp ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

Lots to talk about today so we'll skip right to being here.

Once Mama was cared for, feeding, brushing and applying

antibacterial meds to her fresh dings and divots we took off.

Cargo pockets are stuffed full of bags filled with chopped

hot dogs, chicken, kibble an rice. Two bags under my shirt.

Crossed the cement walking bridge where we picked up

Rocky while trying not to step on the little puppies that are

zipping around full of excitement.

Took a hard left which takes us straight towards the area

referred to as "The Leroy Crews Turf".

Now all the Hooligans that live there are running full blast

towards the boundary line. Barking, yelling and acting like

complete fools !

Mama and Rocky are also running full blast towards all the

Hooligans who had stopped at the boundary line.

Now once the hooligans realized Rocky wasn't going to slow

down they did a quick retreat regrouping 20 meters to the

rear. That satisfied Rocky who slowly did a bid U-turn while

Mama stayed glued to my left leg as I continued forward.

First big bag is opened and spread out for a bunch of drooling

K9 mouths.

Now here's a sad side note:

Mr Tuff Guy is no longer with us ........... R.I.P. Mr Tuff Guy.

Mama and I leave The Leroy Crews Turf, picked up Rocky

who is just on the other side of the boundary line.

Today's goal is return to the spirit house for another photo

op with the primates. Waved at the nuns as we passed by.

Noticed the number of monkeys lurking about was not as

many as we saw a couple days ago.Maybe 200 total, + or -.

OK, Now we'll discuss this photo.

Rocky for some odd reason started barking at the water then

jumping in while taking large bites. At first I figured there might

be a snake or some other type of monster hiding just under the surface. Soon it was obvious he was just having big fun

being silly. He'd spin circles, bark, jump back in, bite, shake

his head then do it all over again. Mama finally bit his butt an

told him to behave. He did it one more time cuz it was just to

much fun .. ;-)~~~

If ya draw a line straight off the end of his nose it leads to the

spirit house, so ya know where we're at.

From here we do a 180 degree turn, cross the road and head

into the mangrove swamp.

This backstory will continue on in photo no# 2 of 2.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

