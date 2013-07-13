,, Old School vs New Technology ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

This is my friend Mr Smiling Monk.

We've known each other for a number of years.

Y'all have seen many photos of him here doing

what he likes to do, smile and interact with the K9's.

The dog sleeping by the blue plastic chair is Mamas

mom, Mama-san #1. One month later she died due to

heart worms ! She was a really good dog, missed a lot.

Look real close and you can see what looks like a streak

of smoke across his cheek and across his right shoulder.

Or is it ? ... Lots of spirits floating around here all the time.

Mama is sitting beside me with her head on my leg, eyes

looking up waiting for my hand to softly caress her.

Thanks for stopping by and taking the time to leave a comment.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

.

.

