,, 2-Tone ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

4:20AM I'm laying in bed thinking it would be real nice

to just stay right here. Problem being my mind was

saying things that made me feel real guilty.Guilt won !

By 5AM the road as rushing by just inches under my

feet as the Honda 125cc zipped around potholes while

avoiding large trucks only a few feet from my right side.

Mama was laying in front of the entry gate that guards

The Dog Palace.My toes were licked ... ;-)~

Daylight is still yet to come so a small flashlight was used

to find my way to the bingo room, lots of stuff in my hands.

Out of know where Rocky crashes into my legs then takes

off playing the chase game with his mom, Mama. BTP also

appears and sticks his wet nose on the back of my leg .

Filled one small bag with kibble and climbed the stairs up to

the roof, hadn't been there for sometime.Plan was to catch

the sun as it broke the horizon, didn't happen, lots of clouds.

Spread out the kibble for the 3 dogs, BTP decided to take a

bath in the square water hole. Dogs took off to chase some

monkeys away as I descended back down the stairs to the

bingo room. Food is prepared, bowls filled as was four bags.

With cargo pockets full camera across my shoulder we leave.

A few monkeys gave us problems in the south section of the

DMZ. Bunch of primates caused some drama while crossing

the cement walking bridge, BTP was trapped but soon rescued.

Hung a right stopping long enough to give a polite greeting

to the new nun then traveling on to the other nuns bungalows.

Little Freckles, BTP and the rest had by now all fallen back as

Legs, Rocky and Mama stayed close while proceeding on to

the spirit house. Did the same same while there, Rocky trying

his best to attack the unseen monsters that lurk just under the

surface of the swamp water, he's a funny guy ...;-)

This may sound as if everything is happening quickly but in

reality two hours have elapsed sense my arrival.

Trying to keep us all on the same page here..................................

Why all the problems with the primates you ask ?

Because they know I'm loaded down with food !

Returned to the nuns place giving lots of attention to Pumpkin

as she ate her breakfast perched up on her special boulder.

Tinker Bell an Little Stubby want their fair share too, they got it.

All the Hooligans can see me walking towards them from 100

meters away. They start creating a huge ruckus, barking an

racing towards the boundary line. Rocky takes off like a heat

seeking missile meeting them all at the boundary line where

DJ flattens out under Rocky, everyone else backs off, Rocky

doesn't say a word .

His stance was exactly like his dads, Mr Brown. No physical

aggression was needed, it's clear to the Hooligans that Rocky

is not to be messed with .

Rocky, Mama an Freckles all lied down on the line as I continued

on into The Leroy Crews Turf.

Angel Eyes, 2-Tone, DJ and Boo Boo all were walking on their

hind legs with their front paws holding on to my chest and arms while doing the Hokey Pokey knowing what comes next.

Wednesday 2-Tone goes back hopefully for the last time to

see the dog doctor. You will be informed immediately on that.

Last of the feed bags were emptied, Hooligans are happy and

my cargo pockets feel much lighter.

Figured I'd mosey on back to The Dog Palace for some rest

but that didn't happen, not even close.

Now remember, Rocky, Mama and Freckles were all waiting

at the boundary line for my return.

When I caught up with them Rocky takes off for the precarious

cement steps that go straight up the side of the mountain.

With his front paws on the first step he stops and looks back

saying hurry up. Mama zips past him creating a race for the top.

Freckles stays close on my heals as most of the steps were

a bit high for her but she did make it.

Tomorrow I'll post a cute photo of Freckles in the jungle ..... :-)

By the time I made it home it was early afternoon. I was covered

in road dirt , very hungry and very fatigued.Tomorrow is my day

off. Might take Boney Boy for a short spin in the sidecar .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Done