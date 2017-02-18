,, Rocky, Mama, Monkeys ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

4:20AM came quicker then planned.

Dark and cold out, there was plenty

to keep me busy for the next hour.

Left around 5:40AM with a small cooler strapped to

the scooter just behind me. 10 kilo bag of kibble is

resting between my legs which are used as clamps

keeping the bag from moving around.Another 2 kilo

bag of kibble is strapped into the front basket.

Think Tank Speed Freak camera bag is across my chest.

Helmet and dust mask is in place. Two t-shirts, one cotton

shirt, jacket and long pants are covering my old carcass.

Time to hit the road with a slight pink hue peeking over the

eastern horizon. Another 30 minutes and it will be daylight.

Passed the western entry that is my usual route into the monkey

temple. Instead I continued on circumventing the temple area

and entered through the southern entrance. . Why you ask ?

Simple, needed to drop off the 10 kilo bag of kibble at the nuns.

From there with Rocky running along side we made our way

past The Leroy Crews area and picked up Mama on the way

into The Dog Palace. Huge Big Excitement ... ;-)~~~

Mama was fed, brushed and any new wounds or divots were

medicated. Made up special bags of food for the Hooligans.

Mama an Rocky escorted me across the cement walking

bridge on our way to the care for the said Hooligans.

Same Same But Different action took place at the boundary .

OK, Now pay close attention cuz here comes some news.

Using sign language with bits an pieces of "tinglish" it has

been decided the first part of March Angel Eyes and 2 Tone

will be spayed. One at a time of course as both dogs live with

the head monk and he can't be overwhelmed.

By the way, Boo Boo is doing just fine, full of piss an vinegar.

After finishing with the Hooligans, Mama and I split picking

up Rocky plus Legs on our way to the Spirit House.

Today we're taking backup muscle, Mr Rocky .. ;-)~

As you can see in this photo, Mama is on the front line while

Rocky is sitting right next to me. Legs is zipping about.

One reason Rocky is so close is because primates are

attempting to pull a flanking maneuver. Rocky put an

end to that monkey business like pronto !

More photos of today's adventure will be posted tomorrow.

Right now my bones are real worn out and I need breakfast.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

