,, Pumpkin ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Pumpkin, so excited as she lounges on her special boulder.
She's acting all shy but her tail was a for sure giveaway.
Pumpkins fir is very soft plus she's one of my favorite dogs.
Remember she started out with a real bad case of mange.
Persistent weekly medication has proven to be a winner.
That medication was a result of your kind donations ...;-)
Had a few minor problems re-attaching the sidecar this
morning. Called in a loyal brother-in-law and his wife for
some extra muscle, all is well now.
Picked up supplies for tomorrows run, nuns will be happy.
Here is a good example of a throwaway dog that now has
a wonderful pain free life. She was spayed and treated for
all her medical ailments. Quality food, medicine and yearly
booster shots all from your donations.. We Thank You ... ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.