,, Pumpkin ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Pumpkin, so excited as she lounges on her special boulder.

She's acting all shy but her tail was a for sure giveaway.

Pumpkins fir is very soft plus she's one of my favorite dogs.

Remember she started out with a real bad case of mange.

Persistent weekly medication has proven to be a winner.

That medication was a result of your kind donations ...;-)

Had a few minor problems re-attaching the sidecar this

morning. Called in a loyal brother-in-law and his wife for

some extra muscle, all is well now.

Picked up supplies for tomorrows run, nuns will be happy.

Here is a good example of a throwaway dog that now has

a wonderful pain free life. She was spayed and treated for

all her medical ailments. Quality food, medicine and yearly

booster shots all from your donations.. We Thank You ... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

