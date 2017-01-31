,, I Walk the Line ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Rocky protects his Mom from any unwanted

intruders . Mainly, "Primates" !

Legs comes flying out from under the nuns

bungalow bowing and showing respect for

"The Queen of The Jungle" ..

Mama pauses briefly as Legs slobbers all

over her Royal Cone.

These guys can be a real trip if ya follow the

game they play.New players come an go.

Rules fluctuate with the mood of the moment.

But for the most part Mama is always, The Boss.

I'm walking backwards watching the action as we

are almost at the nurse nuns place. What's that mean ?

That means Mama will take up her position in the middle

of the cement road as her subjects come out one at a time

and kiss her Royal-ness... Ha Ha, new word 4 google.

Like I said, these guys are a real trip interacting with them... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

