,, Boney Boy, Sidecar ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Did another resupply for the temple dogs this morning
with BB riding shotgun in the sidecar, big fun 4 him .. ;-)
Tomorrow I'll be leaving quite early in an easterly direction.
Special juice for the nuns and hot dogs for the dogs.
2-Tone goes back into see the doctor for another check
up and all the dogs will receive their monthly medications,
hot dogs help in giving them their pills. A few I just open their
mouth and drop the pills in, others need the hot dog trick .
As for Boney Boys tongue being spotted black ?
Well, a lot of dogs here have spotted Chow tongues and
some have both spotted tongue and a Rhodesian Ridgeback
cowlick running down their back, it's a mixed bag .
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
