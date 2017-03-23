,, Boney Boy, Sidecar ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Did another resupply for the temple dogs this morning

with BB riding shotgun in the sidecar, big fun 4 him .. ;-)

Tomorrow I'll be leaving quite early in an easterly direction.

Special juice for the nuns and hot dogs for the dogs.

2-Tone goes back into see the doctor for another check

up and all the dogs will receive their monthly medications,

hot dogs help in giving them their pills. A few I just open their

mouth and drop the pills in, others need the hot dog trick .

As for Boney Boys tongue being spotted black ?

Well, a lot of dogs here have spotted Chow tongues and

some have both spotted tongue and a Rhodesian Ridgeback

cowlick running down their back, it's a mixed bag .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done