,, Big Meeting ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

No# 1 reminded me this morning that today is Saturday !

I had an old man brain fart and was sure it was Friday.

Bad on Me ........ ;-)~~~

OK, Here's the deal, now that we have that cleared up.

When we arrived at The Dog Palace Mama & Rocky

met us at the gate. Huge, like Way Huge excitement !

Did all the normal stuff, filling dog bowls, changing

water buckets and general cleaning.

Rocky was so funny, he wanted all of us to go play

up on the roof with him. Sorry but we have other plans.

Soon we were crossing the cement walking bridge on

our way to meet with the head monk.

Big bag of kibble is stashed under my shirt so primates

won't see it and go in for an ambush.

Remember The Leroy Crews Turf ? Well that's where

we're going. Mama on point with Rocky as bodyguard.

All the new Leroy Crew comes charging out barking an

carrying on like a bunch of Crazed Banshees !

Now they all know me so they're just as excited to see

me but at the same time they want to show face.

Rocky quickly backs them down in defense of his mom.

Rocky lays down on the border line. Mama detours to her

left which takes her over to the big drum where Leroy,

Tuff Guy and Girl Friend used to be fed .Then crosses

another cement bridge and circles around behind the

head monk. That's where you see her now.

Sometimes Mama can be weird but she is a survivor .....;-)

So lets talk about this photo, which is photo no# 1 of 2.

No# 1 is going over the spay/neuter schedule with the

head monk. All ears are listening as you can see a few

of the temple helpers in the shadows.

Photo no# 2 shows "Boo Boo" who is first up to bat .

When does the game start you ask ? Monday morning.

No#1 leaves back to Bangkok with her brother and two

sisters at three AM . Her brother is scheduled for some

surgery at the cancer hospital so she'll be MIA from

Monday till ? I'll be batch-en it .

I on the other hand will mount the sidecar/scooter and

leave around 5:15 AM for The Dog Palace.

Once all the chores are done "Boo Boo" will be loaded

into said sidecar and be taken to the dog doctor.

At 6PM he will be picked up and taken back to the monk.

By the way no# 1 and I stopped at the dog doctors place

and made sure the spay/neuter can take place, it's a go.

FYI: Another 10 kilos of dog kibble will be dropped off

with the monk when Boo Boo is picked up.He told no# 1

wife that the dogs won't eat the kibble he uses but they

go nuts over the kibble I feed them. ... ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

