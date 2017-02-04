,, Boo Boo ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Monday morning Boo Boo will be taken to the

dog doctor as a participant in our spay/neuter

program. More volunteers are patiently waiting ..;-)

Thank you for the donations that help keep this

kind of activity alive.Healthy dogs is our goal.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

