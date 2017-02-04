,, Boo Boo ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
Monday morning Boo Boo will be taken to the
dog doctor as a participant in our spay/neuter
program. More volunteers are patiently waiting ..;-)
Thank you for the donations that help keep this
kind of activity alive.Healthy dogs is our goal.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
