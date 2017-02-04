 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Boo Boo ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Boo Boo ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Photo No# 2 of 2.

 

Monday morning Boo Boo will be taken to the

dog doctor as a participant in our spay/neuter

program. More volunteers are patiently waiting ..;-)

.

Thank you for the donations that help keep this

kind of activity alive.Healthy dogs is our goal.

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

  

.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

 

.

  

.

Taken on February 4, 2017
