,, The Feeding Trough ,,

Yesterday was a long day at the monkey temple.

This is just one of the many activities taken care

of, and here's the story behind it.

This is the cleanest area in all of the monkey temple.

See the broom lady to the left ? Head Monk sits off

to her right in a hard wooden chair. Behind her is a table

where the braided bracelets are sold to tourists.

Head Monks bungalow is 10-12 meters ahead of me and

slightly to my right. 2 more dogs are waiting inside his

special cottage, they'll all be out soon.

Directly to my right is the cave full of Buddha statues.

Mr Leg Man an the broom Lady sweep this area constantly.

This is where the tour buses drop off the tourists. It's only

been in the last couple years that this area started to clean

up it's image. Am I responsible for that you ask? Yes, partly.

There's a chance tomorrow no# 1 wife will be with me at

the monkey temple. We plan to have meetings with the

nuns, monks and cleaning crew. Why ?

More spay/neutering is planned for some of the head monks

dogs. But before this can take place rules will be put into

place and they must be followed for the dogs safety.

This ones not going to be easy but it can be done if they all

participate as instructed. And yes I will be watching over them

like a mother hawk ! Still going to be difficult !

Anyway if no#1 can't make it tomorrow our back up plan is

the next day, which is Saturday.

All depends on getting a family member to watch over her

brother who is staying here and has cancer.

So the spay/neuter plan is moving forward, this is good ... ;-)

OK, About this photo,

This is where I walk along in a straight line and pour kibble

from a large plastic bag .

Dogs go crazy gobbling up every last morsel before the

primates can move in and start fighting over the food.

Mama and BTP are in front of Leg Man, then Tuff Guy, DJ

and Angel Eyes .

There is no names for the other two K9's as of yet. Plus

two more dogs still in the head monks bungalow.

The plan is to spay/neuter 3 of the dogs as a starting point.

Only one at a time so this will be time consuming. Tuff Guy

will be spared as he's pretty old and may not fare so well.

We won't know till after supper time if no# 1's going or not.

One more thing, we are in desperate need of a supply of

"oral" endectocide prevention medication !

We've been using MAXIMEC 8000 but the factory closed !

Helps in the prevention of "Heart Worms", tics, fleas, and

intestinal parasites just to name a few.Notice I said "Oral".

Takes one pill per dog per month. This adds up fast !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

