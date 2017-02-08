,, Angel Eyes, Boo Boo, Head Monk ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left before daylight, arrived at first light.

Mama is waiting at The Dog Palace.

Did the same same, open the bingo room.

Feed Mama, we take off for the roof.

Whistle is sent across the swamp.

Rocky comes ah running ..;-)

Rocky, Mama, BTP and I cross the cement

bridge on our way to see Mr Boo Boo.

Photo shows Angel Eyes being real concerned.

Boo Boo with his new cone head accessory.

Mr Monks hand reassuring Angel Eyes.

Boo Boo is doing just fine ........ ;-)~

From there Rocky, Mama and I go for our hike.

Hike, means straight up the side of the Mt.

Remember the precariously steep steps.

An hour later we're back at The Palace.

More kibble is laid out for all 3 dogs.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

