,, Fixing Pumpkin ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

Daylight had just come over the horizon as I arrived

at The Dog Palace. Ride out was dark but no drama.

Mama, BTP and Rocky went completely nuts'o crazy.

Quickly noticed Mama had fresh wounds as did BTP.

Hate it when we start out with problems, but there's

more to come !

Did the feeding routine then got busy addressing the

wounds with special antibiotic creams and powders.

Filled 6 big bags full of kibble, rice, chicken an pork.

Stuffed them into any an all cargo pockets plus any-

where else that was available.Headed 4 the Hooligans.

2-Tone was not wearing her cone and there's a small

split in her flesh next to the stitches ! Not Good !

Fed all the Hooligans and made a mental note !

With Mama next to me we picked up Rocky at the

boundary line, also 3 crazy little puppies full of

puppy energy. Filled their feeding trough with rice

and kibble then continued on to the nuns place.

Pumpkin was not in very good shape, big big big

wound on the top of her neck. Talked to her for a

bit, made a mental note then continued on to the

spirit house. Did the same same with Rocky, Mama

and Legs at the spirit house but I could tell they all

wanted to go back to the nuns place and see how

Pumpkin is doing ? So we did.

IMPO, It looked like Mama, BTP and Pumpkin had

monkey bites in the form of sharp slices from fangs.

Decision was made to go back to the bingo room

and stock up on medications. Get back to Pumpkin

then to 2-Tone while attending Mama an BTP while

in motion.

In this photo I had already applied meds to her open

wound, then I gave a stash of antibiotic cream to the

nurse nun and showed her what to do 3 times a day.

With 2-Tone, she has abrasions under her chest, on her

side and around the stitches was a mess.

Got busy and did the same with her then reattached

the cone while mildly scolding the workers.

When 2-Tone sees the dog doctor on the 16th and he

sees the condition of the area around the stitches I'm

not sure what he'll do ?

Because they took the cone off early 2-Tone may end

up having to wear it much longer ?

OK, It's noon thirty right now and I need to eat breakfast.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done