,, Miss Personality ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Most of you already know this is Tinker Bell.
She is full of fun and adventure. Jumps
around like a young kangaroo....;-)~~
She's on the nuns porch sticking her head
out between the pickets greeting me.
This is a real cool dog, and she likes to ride
around in the sidecar, big plus .
On September 5th 2015 she was spayed and
IMO will give her a long healthy, happy life ..;-)
Tomorrow, Monday, Boo Boo will be taken to the
dog doctor in the said sidecar. This will be a first
for him.So, no extra gear will be with me meaning.
No camera gear, cooler for my food, books, jackets
or any miscellaneous items that might by chance
impede my movement. If I end up with a wild dog
out of control in the sidecar while driving down a
most dangerous road free hands are a must !
I just spent 6 months of serious down time due
to an accident caused by a drunk in a truck.
Caution is on the top of my list tomorrow.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
