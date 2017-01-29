,, Puppies & Primates ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ..........................................

Same Same, left early before any light had breached

the Eastern Thai, Western Cambodian border.

Mama is laying in front of the gate that takes you into

The Dog Palace courtyard. Lots of wiggling an toe

licking had to be done before I was aloud to enter ..;-)

Food bowel is filled, water changed, Mama is happy.

Threw the 10 kilo bag of dog food over my left shoulder

and we took off for the nuns place. Some meds in my

shirt pocket still need to be administered to a couple

dogs over at their place.

Crossed the cement walking bridge and first thing I see

is 6 or 7 puppies in a pile on the top step at the yellow

building.Tells me they were all trying to stay warm and

had safety in numbers !

Sent out a sharp whistle and Rocky came racing towards

me. Turned sideways cuz if he crashed into my legs I'd be

face down with 10 kilos on my head.

Mama blocked his forward motion saving my narrow ass.

Continued on to the nuns, delivered the kibble an handed

off the meds, they know what to do .

Returned to the puppies and started doing photo work.

Both Mama an Rocky watched my 6 as the dark ominous

primates kept circling. Once in awhile Mama would draw

blood on any primate that got to close with bad intentions.

Monkeys all know there's a plastic bag full of kibble always

tucked in one or more of my cargo pockets. And sometimes

there might be a third and forth bag hidden inside my shirt.

Now, If any dog or monkey tries to harm Mama, Rocky will

instantly enter the fracas to protect his mom !

On a number of occasions the residents over on The Leroy

Crews turf have come out trying to make physical contact

with Mama. That's 6,7 or 8 dogs, Rocky backs them all down

just like his dad Mr Brown used to do. Good Boy Rocky ....... ;-)

It's after 2PM and my body and brain are both burned out.

The End.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

