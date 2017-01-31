,, Baby Monkey, Babby Puppy ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

Left before daylight, long day at the monkey temple.

I'm real burned out after another road trip filled with

extreme drama.

Noon o'clock right now and breakfast is on the to do list.

Baby monkey and baby puppy, innocence at it's best.... ;-)

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done