,, Rocky, Nun, Pumpkin ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
See the porch on the left ? Bunch of Hooligans
are eating breakfast up there.
The porch on the right, same same but different.
Rocky being silly with the nurse nun while Pumpkin
casually munches on her breakfast served in her
yellow plastic bowel.
Y'all know the story behind these dogs. Once abandoned
here in the jungle then taken in and given shelter from the
storm.
I want to share another story from my friend Mr Heiney
The Starfish Story
A young man is walking along the ocean and
sees a beach on which thousands and thousands
of starfish have washed ashore. Further along
he sees an old man, walking slowly and
stooping often, picking up one starfish after
another and tossing each one gently into the
ocean.
“Why are you throwing starfish into the
ocean?,” he asks.
“Because the sun is up and the tide is going out
and if I don’t throw them further in they will
die.”
“But, old man, don’t you realize there are miles
and miles of beach and starfish all along it!
You can’t possibly save them all, you can’t even
save one-tenth of them. In fact, even if you
work all day, your efforts won’t make any
difference at all.”
The old man listened calmly and then bent
down to pick up another starfish and threw it
into the sea. “It made a difference to that one.”
................ ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
