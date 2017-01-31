,, Rocky, Nun, Pumpkin ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

See the porch on the left ? Bunch of Hooligans

are eating breakfast up there.

The porch on the right, same same but different.

Rocky being silly with the nurse nun while Pumpkin

casually munches on her breakfast served in her

yellow plastic bowel.

Y'all know the story behind these dogs. Once abandoned

here in the jungle then taken in and given shelter from the

storm.

I want to share another story from my friend Mr Heiney

heiney

.

The Starfish Story

A young man is walking along the ocean and

sees a beach on which thousands and thousands

of starfish have washed ashore. Further along

he sees an old man, walking slowly and

stooping often, picking up one starfish after

another and tossing each one gently into the

ocean.

“Why are you throwing starfish into the

ocean?,” he asks.

“Because the sun is up and the tide is going out

and if I don’t throw them further in they will

die.”

“But, old man, don’t you realize there are miles

and miles of beach and starfish all along it!

You can’t possibly save them all, you can’t even

save one-tenth of them. In fact, even if you

work all day, your efforts won’t make any

difference at all.”

The old man listened calmly and then bent

down to pick up another starfish and threw it

into the sea. “It made a difference to that one.”

.

................ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Large Logos, Invites, Awards or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done