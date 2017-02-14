,, Houston, We Have a Problem ! ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No # 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

We'll skip the part about leaving real early.

The part about opening the bingo room.

The part about feeding Mama an Rocky.

The part about making a special bag

for the Hooligans over by the cave.

Where we will start is when Mama and I left

the Hooligans and went for an adventure.

Not the same same adventure climbing the

dangerous cement steps up the side of the

mountain but a same same but different one.

OK, So here we go straight down the cement road that

goes past the nuns place and out the southern entry.

At said entry there's a spirit house that once had cyclone

fencing protecting the inside. Over time the pesky primates

have torn the fencing to pieces and taken over said house...

Many people stop their vehicles, roll down the windows and

throw food out for the monkeys before continuing on into the

temple grounds. Now, the monkeys think any human that comes

into this area has come to feed them, this creates a big problem!

Mama allowed Legs to tag along as we made our way through

a troupe of maybe 300-400 primates scattered on the roadside.

Rocky said "No Way", to many angry monkeys to deal with this

early in the morning. Kinda surprised me as usually he's right

in the thick of things to protect Mama.

No Big Deal, we've "Been There Done That" so many times before !

When we arrived at the spirit house a handful of monkeys were on

the steps. Another 400 + had positioned themselves on the roof and on the rocks all around the house.

Mama and Legs were on point as we entered the spirit house.

One side is now open to a cement deck built on the boulders

that looks out over the swamp. Monkeys are starting to freakout.

Photo No# 1 shows what we encountered as we started to leave

the spirit house.

The Alpha Male just sat and stared at Mama who in-turn raised

her lips and stared back !

You can see Legs just over Mamas head hightailing it for safety.

So what shall I do you ask ?

In one explosive movement I jumped up screeching, hollering

and thrashing my long arms about like a crazed wild baboon .

Monkeys split in every direction, left, right, up, down an backwards.

Mama, "The Queen of The Jungle" and I strolled down the steps

as if not a care in the world .... ;-)~~~

More description is written in photo # 2.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done