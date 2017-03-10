,, Maintenance 4 Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

It was still dark out when I left our place.

Daylight had just arrived while pulling in-

to The Dog Palace.

Mama and BTP were going bananas, and,

Rocky showed up all happy and full of fun.

Did the same same routine with the dogs

then filled four special bags full of food an

stuffed them into my cargo pockets.

Time 2 go .......... ;-)

First stop is over at The Leroy Crews Turf.

Boo Boo, Angel Eyes, DJ and 2-Tone went

completely bonkers when they spotted me

crossing through The DMZ. They know whats

in my bulging cargo pockets. Rocky was doing

an escort. When DJ got to close Rocky had to go

over the rules one more time. DJ flattened out

on the ground showing Rocky that he hadn't

forgotten, it's just that he got caught up in all the

excitement, Rocky was good with that. Mama was

grumbling as everyone wanted to kiss her cone out

of respect for The Queen of The Jungle ....................

Once a big bag of goodies is spread out in a long line

everybody dove in and chowed down , including Freckles.

Showed the monk and female workers that I'd be taking

2-Tone back in to see the dog doctor, she was picked up

at 9 o'clock sharp. Her stitches will be removed on the 16th.

From there we stopped and cared for all 3 of the puppies.

Continuing on, next stop is at the nuns where Tinker Bell,

Little Stubby, Anna, Pumpkin and Legs are allotted their

fair share of attention plus special goodies from my pocket.

Still with me ?

Rocky, Mama and Legs stuck close to me as we headed to

the spirit house. Not a single monkey today ?

This is where the 3 dogs all share one of the big bags full

of kibble and chopped hot dog meat. Rocky is so gentle

when he takes food from my hand, almost like a butterfly.

Then his powerful jaws slowly crushes the kibble, sounds

like he's crushing coconuts. Legs zip's around like a young

monkey while Mama casually consumes her own portion.

.

Alright, now lets talk about this photo ........................................

We've just returned from the spirit house stopping once

again at the nuns place. More attention was given to all

the K9 residents, a little extra of course for Pumpkin who

was waiting up on her boulder acting all silly.

The nurse nun is jabbering away about Mama when she

does an about face, steps out on the road and flips Mama

over for an exam . Notice Mr Rocky staying real close just

in-case he needs to guard his mom from any wild monkeys.

Legs as usual is just full of fun an zips around for no other

reason then to zip around ... ;-)~~~

.

Tomorrow I'll finish fine tuning a few things on the scooter.

Chain seems to be going slack so that will be checked out.

More kibble will be purchased as we are now using 50 kilos

a month. In fact it's closer to 60 kilos of quality dog kibble.

Today is Friday so my next trip to the monkey temple will be

on Sunday. The new bike will be used as I can carry 10 kilos

of kibble between my legs comfortably and safely, kind of .

Next would be Tuesday then again on Thursday the 16th the

scooter/sidecar will once again transport 2-Tone in and out

to the dog doctor having her stitches removed.

Couple more items before I forget .............................................

The reflection you see in the swamp is the eastern side of

The Dog Palace as the morning sun illuminates it's colors.

Also a thanks goes out to "all" who have donated to this cause.

Thank you so much, without your help these dogs suffer greatly.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

