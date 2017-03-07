,, Rocky & Primates ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
I'm coming down the red tile stairs at the spirit house.
Some monkeys congregated on the handrail waiting
to ambush me, thinking I still had food bags in my
cargo pockets. Dogs ate it all ..
Rocky put an end to their plan like real fast ............ ;-)~
He left them an open escape route as long as they
stayed on the handrails then jumped up on the rocks.
If in any way shape or form they deviated from the said
escape route Mama would swoop down from my side and
show them another escape route ! Which most likely would
be over the side an into the stinky swamp water below.
Won't be back out to the monkey temple till Friday, I'm real
beat up and need to do some work on the front-end of the
the scooter. Somethings rattling and shaking so that has to
be addressed asap ! Plus 2-Tone is scheduled for a return
trip to the dog doctor for a re-ck and bandage change.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
