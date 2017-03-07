,, Rocky & Primates ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

I'm coming down the red tile stairs at the spirit house.

Some monkeys congregated on the handrail waiting

to ambush me, thinking I still had food bags in my

cargo pockets. Dogs ate it all ..

Rocky put an end to their plan like real fast ............ ;-)~

He left them an open escape route as long as they

stayed on the handrails then jumped up on the rocks.

If in any way shape or form they deviated from the said

escape route Mama would swoop down from my side and

show them another escape route ! Which most likely would

be over the side an into the stinky swamp water below.

Won't be back out to the monkey temple till Friday, I'm real

beat up and need to do some work on the front-end of the

the scooter. Somethings rattling and shaking so that has to

be addressed asap ! Plus 2-Tone is scheduled for a return

trip to the dog doctor for a re-ck and bandage change.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

