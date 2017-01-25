,, The Dog Palace ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Today was the maiden run for the scooter/sidecar.

It's been 6 months sense this set-up has been on

the road.

Recently I repaired the fuel injection and a couple

smaller items that took a beating from the wreck.

Stopped once while in route and made a very fine

adjustment. Now it purrs while putting down the

road on our way to The Dog Palace.

It was light when I left, didn't want to be on the road

in the dark just in-case there was a major problem.

Mama was standing outside of the gate waiting for me.

Did the same same routine feeding Mama, changing the

drinking water and general cleaning.

Next we are on the roof, whistle is sent out and quickly

Rocky the Rocket Man shows up.

A third and last coat of white paint was applied to the "wall".

There will be no more painting done. All the graffiti has been

removed except for The Albino Panda.

Why ?

I did the graffiti to keep my body moving and to help in

dumping old emotional baggage.

The wreck 6 months ago had me so stove up I needed to

create a form of physical and mental therapy .

It "was" very painful to climb the steps and to raise my arms

up to do the brush strokes. Every day it was less uncomfortable.

Think of it like "The Karate Kid", wax on, wax off .............. ;-)~~~~~

OK, Lets talk about this photo......

Notice Rocky's expression. Mama is scolding Rocky

for scolding the puppy !

Remember Mama is not only "mom", but she is also

"Queen of The Jungle".

And, The Dog Palace is her domain ! Period ! .......... ;-)

Maybe tomorrow, but for sure Friday I will be with them

again. Most likely the new bike will be used for that run.

Thank you for all your comments, they are greatly appreciated.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Done