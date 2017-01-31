 flickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Puppy, Legs & Primates ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Puppy, Legs & Primates ,,

.

Wildlife Photography, Deep Jungle.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Photo No# 2 of 2.

 

Please don't be alarmed with this sight, I see it all the time.

 

On the left, scared, frightened little puppy.

Yellow building is directly to my left.

Next is 3 nuns bungalows in a row.

 

If ya look real hard you can find

Legs in the mass of monkeys.

 

On my 6 is Mama & Rocky .;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Wish I still had this

much energy ..... ;-)

youtu.be/Ne-0zc-pGr8

 

.

  

.

  

.

