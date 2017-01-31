,, Puppy, Legs & Primates ,,
.
Wildlife Photography, Deep Jungle.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 2 of 2.
Please don't be alarmed with this sight, I see it all the time.
On the left, scared, frightened little puppy.
Yellow building is directly to my left.
Next is 3 nuns bungalows in a row.
If ya look real hard you can find
Legs in the mass of monkeys.
On my 6 is Mama & Rocky .;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Wish I still had this
much energy ..... ;-)
.
.
.
Taken on January 31, 2017