,, Puppy & Primates ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

No "Drama" on the ride out and back .. ;-)

Did all the same same stuff with Mama and

BTP. The Hooligans received special food.

Rocky, Mama and Legs escorted me to the

spirit house where they guarded me from a

bunch of crazed primates.

Stopped by the nuns and gave the required

amount of attention to Tinker-Bell, Pumpkin

and Little Stubby.

OK, This little puppy is one of the three that

still remain here at the monkey temple.

Remember there was originally 10 puppies.

She has an out going personality and shows

Mama great respect all the time.

IMO this puppy is going to make a good dog.

Just wish there was a good home for her to

go to .

On Tuesday the 7th of March, 2-Tone will go in

to be spayed. That will make 3 dogs in 1 month.

Thanks to all of you who have helped in making this happen.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

