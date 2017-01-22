,, Unbridled Enthusiasm ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Back Story .........................................
The morning sun had just made it's appearance when
a hard left was maneuvered into the monkey temple.
Next a hard right, kicked the scooter into neutral and
coasted up to The Dog Palace gate where Mama came
racing out to greet me.
Bingo room was opened, food bowel was filled with kibble
and fresh cooked chicken. Mamas real happy. .. ;-)~
Started in checking her over for any new lacerations and
also checked her old one. Mixed a batch of antibiotic powder
with antibiotic cream an applied the compound to the old
laceration. FYI, it's looking good, clean an drying out.
Once we reached the roof Mama and Rocky started in playing
their chase an crash game. Big Fun for all of us .
So who is the small brown dog ?
Small brown puppy belongs to my friend Mr Leg Man.
Puppy follows him everywhere. Mama an Rocky try to
pretend they don't see him but sometimes Mama will
play for a brief period of time. Rocky is above that stuff.
Made a point to visit the head monk and all the hooligans
that live in the cave area. DJ is always excited to see me.
Big bag of kibble and chicken bits was spread out 4 them.
Head monk used sign language in asking me to take 3
male dogs to the dog doctor and have them neutered.
Sadly I had to decline, as much as I want to do it the new
budget won't allow any more spay an neuter operations.
In reality, spay an neuter was/is the main goal for this on
going project from the beginning.
Thanks goes out for all your comments, greatly appreciated.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
