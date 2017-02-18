,, Rumble in the Jungle ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Not the Muhammad Ali v George Foreman fight

but close enough in the dogs vs primates world.

Same Same But Different......;-)~~~

It was mentioned that the spirit house is very small

with a cement deck on the west side.

Over the cement wall is a drop straight down into

the swamp, where many monkeys went rather then

mess with Mama, "Queen of The Jungle".

When we stepped through the opening onto the deck

there was maybe 50 monkeys on the deck. Another

50 on the roof and approximately 100 scattered about.

In addition another 100 + or - in the outer circle.

Mama went right to work clearing a path 4 the photo man.

Rocky and Legs are just as busy behind me.

Because things were happening so fast my guess is at least

2 dozen primates dove over the wall into the swamp.

Would love to have a photo from the swamp side of that

mass exodus of flying monkeys. Maybe another time ?

Lots of noise, monkeys screeching, screaming and scampering.

Tree limbs are shaking as they fill up with crazed monkeys.

Sticks and pieces of debris are thrown from the roof as they

show their defiance at the dogs, and me. Big Fun ..;-)~~~

No animals, reptiles, insects or humans were injured during

the making of this event.

Well, maybe one or two monkeys had their feelings hurt only.

In their world this is a daily event. Sometimes it is pushed

way to far and blood is then drawn.Remember this happens

all the time whether I'm there or not. I'm just the observer

that documents the action and then reports it back to you.

Just another day at the office.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

