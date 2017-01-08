,, Mama's Tired ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story ..........................................
Mama and Rocky spent a good deal of time
chasing aliens off the roof at The Dog Palace.
Humidity and heat are quite high today which
really taxed both dogs strength, mine too.
PS: I arrived home at 4:30PM, big rain started.
All the dogs are doing fine, no new wounds or
broken parts. Their meds are up to date and
the nuns have been re-supplied with kibble.
Next few days no# 1 and I are going to be real
busy with personal stuff.
Word came down through the "grape vine" that
the aliens are getting ready for a full on frontal
assault up on the roof. Apparently they found out
that the scooter/sidecar is being prepared for a
counter attack !
The "scuttle butt" is, their plan is to flank us by
coming along the eastern facing wall while their
main force does the head on maneuver.
By doing that it will also put them at a disadvantage.
Their only exit will be over the parapet wall and
into the tree tops or all the way down to the swamp !
Their main force will be met with some ninja guys
that are now on contract with The Hooligans ..... ;-)~~
My plan is already in motion, step by step things are
already being put into place. Stay tuned ............ ;-)~~~
Marvin Gaye.. Grape Vine.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
