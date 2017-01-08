,, Mama's Tired ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ..........................................

Mama and Rocky spent a good deal of time

chasing aliens off the roof at The Dog Palace.

Humidity and heat are quite high today which

really taxed both dogs strength, mine too.

PS: I arrived home at 4:30PM, big rain started.

All the dogs are doing fine, no new wounds or

broken parts. Their meds are up to date and

the nuns have been re-supplied with kibble.

Next few days no# 1 and I are going to be real

busy with personal stuff.

Word came down through the "grape vine" that

the aliens are getting ready for a full on frontal

assault up on the roof. Apparently they found out

that the scooter/sidecar is being prepared for a

counter attack !

The "scuttle butt" is, their plan is to flank us by

coming along the eastern facing wall while their

main force does the head on maneuver.

By doing that it will also put them at a disadvantage.

Their only exit will be over the parapet wall and

into the tree tops or all the way down to the swamp !

Their main force will be met with some ninja guys

that are now on contract with The Hooligans ..... ;-)~~

My plan is already in motion, step by step things are

already being put into place. Stay tuned ............ ;-)~~~

Marvin Gaye.. Grape Vine.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

