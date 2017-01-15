,, Queen of The Jungle ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Long day so I'll start at the beginning .

Arrived just after first light, Mama was at the gate.

Opened the bingo room, filled the dog bowel then

with Mama on point we went up to the roof for a recon.

Sent out the usual sharp whistle across the swamp and

Rocky was in motion. When he arrived at the same same

spot Mama and Rocky did the wild crash and chase game.

Spent four + hours on the roof addressing some of the

alien marks on the walls.

Remember I said change was coming and I wasn't kidding.

By 11AM the heat on the roof was getting to us so we took

off for the bingo room. Dogs were given fresh food an water.

Next on the to do list is a visit over where the head monk is.

Big bag of special food was made ready for all the hooligans

that live over there, same place where the cave is.

With Rocky and Mama in tow we circumvented the DMZ and

did an exit across the cement walking bridge.

One item I wanted to pick up from the head monk is another

colorful braided bracelet.Actually I wanted 3 more.

The 40 Baht charged for each bracelet goes in a donation box.

You most likely notice them on my wrist in many of my photos.

There was maybe 80 or 100 new colorful bracelets on display but Mr Murphy had to make his presents known.

Dug through all of them and could only find one that fit my hands. The woman who was showing them was perplexed cuz

they just didn't fit. I took her hand and placed it on mine. Her hand only covered my palm. We both had a big laugh and I took the only one that semi- fit, such is life..... ;-)

So now lets talk about this photo ...................................................

Mama and Rocky were waiting for me about 40 meters away.

When the business was finished with the bracelet and all the

hooligans were fed and cared for we took off along the base of

the monkey mountain. There's a very steep and very old set of

cement stairs that goes straight up. Might mention, these steps are quite precarious, dangerous and lacking in stability.

Anyway Mama an Rocky insisted on going for a hike by taking

a detour straight up said cement steps.

They kept stopping and looking back at me to make sure we were all on the same page. Well I figured this was a good time

to just follow along plus they needed something different to do.

Couldn't believe they were so full of energy cuz I wasn't !

Not after the time we spent on the roof in the boiling hot sun.

Mama was on point while Rocky stayed close to me. When I sat

Rocky laid right next to me even when Mama went far ahead.

In-fact at one point Mama was about 100 + meters up ahead of

us. She was out of sight and I could tell Rocky didn't like her

doing that but like a loyal bodyguard he stayed right next to me.

An hour later we all descended back down the mentioned steps.

Going down was really hard on the knees, not theirs just mine.

Wandered back over to the bingo room where more water an

food was consumed by the three of us. .

I made it home around 3:30PM where 3 more hooligans awaited

my timely arrival.

It'll be a couple days before I can return to The Dog Palace.

No# 1 went to Bangkok today and won't be back any time soon.

Her youngest brother is in the hospital for surgery so her return is up in the air for the time being.

It's my job to hold down the fort until her return, plus the new

bike goes in tomorrow for it's license which was out dated the

last day of December.Both bikes have been sitting 4 six months.

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments ..... The End .....

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please No Copy/Paste, Invites, Awards or Large Logos.

.

.

Done