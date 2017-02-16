,, Mama, Swamp ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Continued Back Story .....................

Rocky, Mama and Legs were very cautious crossing

the bridge that takes us into the mangrove swamp.

Years ago when this was new I would wander back

into the swamp on the raised boardwalk. Might go

300 meters + or - but now many of the boards have

been stolen leaving large gaps in places.

Sadly, some sections are completely gone making it

impossible to make any forward progress.

We all know what makes their home deep in the swamp.

This is dangerous and real spooky place! That means a plan

will be made to lay down a temporary track allowing me and

the dogs to cross the gaps on the boardwalk.Might take awhile.

Alright one more thing, the sidecar had to be removed in

order to buy a new license for the scooter/sidecar ?

New rule, can't license a sidecar motorbike, once the

sidecar has been removed you can get a license then you

go home and reattach the sidecar. In reality there's millions

of sidecar/scooters in Thailand. Big Pain In The Ass !!!

This afternoon that chore will take place. Tomorrow more

supplies, bags of kibble and odds an ends, will be purchased.

Nuns told me today they're almost out of kibble, I said Saturday

that situation will be taken care of.

Seem to be going through a lot of supplies lately, go figure.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

