A ride was made available to The Dog Palace

mid-morning. Sky didn't look promising at all !

Did the usual routine upon arrival then with Mama

on point we took off to the roof for a look see .

Sharp whistle was sent out across the swamp and

within seconds Rocky the Rocket Man was in motion.

Reason this trip was so important is heavy military

equipment needed to be moved out to the staging

area at The Dog Palace. Tomorrow No# 1 and I will

be "way" out of town taking care of more personal

stuff. So time is an essence.

Not long after Rocky showed the sky opened up

and a downpour began. Mama, Rocky and myself

retreated inside the abandoned building you always

see with all the alien graffiti on it.

What you see on the ground is 40+ years of pigeon

poop plus broken pieces of clay roofing tile.

When the wind blows this place is like a "wind tunnel"

so some of the dried guano does get blown outside.

I'm sitting in the old broken blue plastic chair with Mama

sitting right beside me.

Didn't take long and Rocky came over and planted his

big head in my lap. Figured he too needed some extra

attention................. ;-)~~~

.

