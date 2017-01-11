,, Rocky ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
A ride was made available to The Dog Palace
mid-morning. Sky didn't look promising at all !
Did the usual routine upon arrival then with Mama
on point we took off to the roof for a look see .
Sharp whistle was sent out across the swamp and
within seconds Rocky the Rocket Man was in motion.
Reason this trip was so important is heavy military
equipment needed to be moved out to the staging
area at The Dog Palace. Tomorrow No# 1 and I will
be "way" out of town taking care of more personal
stuff. So time is an essence.
Not long after Rocky showed the sky opened up
and a downpour began. Mama, Rocky and myself
retreated inside the abandoned building you always
see with all the alien graffiti on it.
What you see on the ground is 40+ years of pigeon
poop plus broken pieces of clay roofing tile.
When the wind blows this place is like a "wind tunnel"
so some of the dried guano does get blown outside.
I'm sitting in the old broken blue plastic chair with Mama
sitting right beside me.
Didn't take long and Rocky came over and planted his
big head in my lap. Figured he too needed some extra
attention................. ;-)~~~
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
