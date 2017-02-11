,, Rocky ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Here we are going straight up the side of a mountain

on some very precarious, dangerous, cement steps.

See the stick in the bottom left hand corner of the photo ?

A very angry pissed off primate threw the stick at Rocky !

Mr Rocky of course isn't one bit intimidated by this type

of monkey business and is up for the challenge.

As you can see Rocky is ready to open up A Big Ol' Can

of Whoop Ass on said primate !

Monkey isn't completely stupid an stays high up in the tree

yelling an screaming primate profanities at both of us . ;-)~~~

Mama and BTP arrived, monkey ran away through the tree

tops grumbling an mumbling monkey mumbles.

We continued on.

Mr Brown would be very proud of his young son Rocky.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done